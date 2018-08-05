Mariners' Dee Gordon: Gets another day off

Gordon (ankle) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

After suffering the right ankle injury in Thursday's series opener, Gordon returned to the lineup Friday before sitting out back-to-back days. With Gordon's ankle not responding well to the activity Friday, it appears he'll be given some more time to rest before being pressed back into action. Andrew Romine will cover the keystone Sunday while Gordon continues to recuperate.

