Gordon is out of the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 30-year-old Gordon is off to a hot start to the season, hitting .340/.362/.431 with 15 stolen bases across 35 games, but he'll will head to the bench for just the third time all year with left-hander J.A. Happ toeing the rubber for the opposition. Guillermo Heredia will start in center field and bat eighth in his stead.

