Gordon is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

With the Mariners playing a day game after a night game in the series finale and a lefty (Martin Perez) on the hill for the home team, Seattle manager Scott Servais decided it was a good time to give Gordon his first breather of the season. With Gordon on the bench, Jean Segura will ascend to the leadoff spot, while room in the outfield will open up for Ichiro Suzuki, who is slated to hit sixth.