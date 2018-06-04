Mariners' Dee Gordon: Go-ahead hit in Sunday's win

Gordon went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead RBI infield single and a stolen base in a win over the Rays on Sunday.

Gordon coaxed a blooper just over the head of shortstop Daniel Robertson off southpaw Jose Alvarado with one out in the eighth, bringing home what would ultimately prove to be the winning run in a brilliant pitchers' duel. The speedy leadoff man also swiped his 19th bag of the season in the victory, keeping him on pace to potentially reach or eclipse the 60 steals he tallied in Miami last season. After an eight-game slump (4-for-36) that he sandwiched around a 10-day stint on the disabled list due to a toe injury, Gordon bounced back to go 3-for-8 with Sunday's RBI and three stolen bases over the final two games of the series versus the Rays.