Mariners' Dee Gordon: Go-ahead hit in Sunday's win
Gordon went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead RBI infield single and a stolen base in a win over the Rays on Sunday.
Gordon coaxed a blooper just over the head of shortstop Daniel Robertson off southpaw Jose Alvarado with one out in the eighth, bringing home what would ultimately prove to be the winning run in a brilliant pitchers' duel. The speedy leadoff man also swiped his 19th bag of the season in the victory, keeping him on pace to potentially reach or eclipse the 60 steals he tallied in Miami last season. After an eight-game slump (4-for-36) that he sandwiched around a 10-day stint on the disabled list due to a toe injury, Gordon bounced back to go 3-for-8 with Sunday's RBI and three stolen bases over the final two games of the series versus the Rays.
More News
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Swipes pair of bags Saturday•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Triples in DL return•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Batting leadoff in return from DL•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Eyeing Thursday return•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Does pregame infield work Friday•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Doesn't expect to miss extended time•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...