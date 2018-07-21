Mariners' Dee Gordon: Goes 4-for-4 in win
Gordon went 4-for-4 with a run in Seattle's 3-1 win over the White Sox on Friday.
Gordon brought his average up top .290 with the four-hit day that marked his second multi-hit performance in a row and his third in his last five contests. He remains a solid source of steals and runs who hits for solid average, Gordon just won't ever offer much in the power department, as he's slugging just .353 with one home run in his 365 at-bats.
