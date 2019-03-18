Mariners' Dee Gordon: Goes deep in Japan
Gordon hit a solo home run in a 6-4 exhibition victory over the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday night, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Gordon is hitting .192 across 26 at-bats in Cactus League play, so Saturday's round tripper was a pleasant surprise. The veteran speedster is back at his natural second base position this spring following a rollercoaster 2018 where he also played center field. He'll look to coax his offensive numbers back up after a slight downturn in several categories during his first Mariners campaign. Gordon saw a 40-point drop in batting average (.308 to .268) from his final season in Miami in 2017, although his strikeout and contact rates essentially remained the same. However, his walk rate fell all the way to a minuscule and career-low 1.5, which, when combined with a 50-point drop in BABIP, helps explain why Gordon was simply on base a lot less frequently last season.
