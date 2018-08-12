Mariners' Dee Gordon: Hits bench with shoulder issue Sunday

Gordon is not in the lineup Sunday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

This news didn't raise any alarms given that the Astros are trotting lefty Dallas Keuchel to the mound for the series finale. However, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports that Gordon is actually dealing with a shoulder injury incurred during a slide in Saturday's game. He's available off the bench Sunday, but the Mariners may opt to be careful with him since they're getting All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano (suspension) back Tuesday. In the meantime, Andrew Romine will fill in at the keystone.

