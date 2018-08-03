Mariners' Dee Gordon: In Friday's lineup

Gordon (ankle) will start at second base and bat atop the order against the Blue Jays on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gordon will not be forced to miss any time after leaving Thursday's game with a twisted right ankle. Across 99 games this year, he's hit .288/.308/.349 with 22 RBI and 26 stolen bases.

