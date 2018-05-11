Gordon (toe) is back in the lineup in center field and batting atop the order for Friday's game against Detroit, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Gordon was held out of Thursday's game to a bruised big toe after suffering the injury earlier in the week on a foul ball. It doesn't appear as though this was an overly serious injury, as the speedy outfielder will not miss any additional time.

