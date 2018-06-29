Mariners' Dee Gordon: Keeps producing from top of order
Gordon went 2-for-5 with a run in an extra-inning win over the Orioles on Thursday.
Gordon was a pesky thorn in the side of Orioles pitching during the four-game set, going 6-for-20 with a double, two RBI, two stolen bases and three runs over that span. The 30-year-old continues to turn in solid glove work at the keystone as well, and his speed allowed him to score from second with the go-ahead run in the 10th inning Thursday on an error by Colby Rasmus. If Gordon can inch his current .308 on-base percentage closer to last season's .341, he'd give the highly potent trio of Jean Segura, Mitch Haniger and Nelson Cruz that typically follows him in the order even more RBI opportunities.
