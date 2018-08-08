Mariners' Dee Gordon: Laces three-bagger in loss

Gordon went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday. He's 2-for-9 in the two games since rejoining the lineup after a two-game absence due to an ankle injury.

Gordon seemingly corroborated the fitness of his ankle by notching his fifth triple of the season Tuesday. The veteran speedster is coming off having compiled a .323 average in July, but his .303 on-base percentage for the season remains pedestrian, especially for a leadoff man. Nevertheless, Gordon is slated to retain the everyday second base job despite the imminent return of Robinson Cano (suspension) -- the latter's inability to play in any postseason games as a byproduct of his 80-game PED ban means Gordon needs to stay sharp at the keystone in advance of a potential playoff appearance.