Gordon was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a fractured right big toe.

Gordon originally injured his big toe against the Blue Jays earlier in the month, but was able to return after missing just one game. The speedster apparently re-injured the toe in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Tigers -- which is somewhat surprising given he stole a base and scored the winning run -- and will now require a stay on the DL to get over the issue. The severity of the injury, along with a possible timetable for his return, remain unclear at the moment, but this is yet another tough blow for the Mariners. Dan Vogelbach was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding roster move, while Gordon Beckham appears to be the most likely option to takeover at second base in Gordon's absence.