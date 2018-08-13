Mariners' Dee Gordon: Late scratch from starting nine

Gordon was removed from Monday's starting lineup against the Athletics prior to game time, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gordon was originally penciled into the lineup at second base and he was slated to bat eighth, but Andrew Romine will be forced into action instead. Gordon has been dealing with a shoulder issue as of Sunday, and it appears the injury is still bothering him, so the Mariners will hold him out as a precaution. Expect the 30-year-old to be reevaluated once he arrives at the ballpark ahead of Tuesday's tilt.