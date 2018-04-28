Mariners' Dee Gordon: Leading off Saturday
Gordon (knee) is starting in center field and leading off Saturday against the Indians, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
He was removed from Friday's game as a precaution after he was involved in a collision with the outfield wall. However, it was obviously a very minor issue, as he is back in for the afternoon game the following day. Deploy him as usual.
