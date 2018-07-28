Mariners' Dee Gordon: Makes impact in loss

Gordon went 3-for-5 and recorded a stolen base in an extra-inning loss to the Angels on Friday. He was also caught stealing on another attempt.

The speedster fulfilled his leadoff role in trademark fashion, banging out multiple hits for the sixth time in July. Gordon has enjoyed an offensive breakout overall during the current month, as evidenced by a .333 average over 78 plate appearances. The 30-year-old has now coaxed his season average up 11 points to .291 since July 1, which represents its highest point since June 23.