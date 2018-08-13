Mariners' Dee Gordon: Makes pinch-hit appearance
Gordon (shoulder) entered the Mariners' extra-inning win over the Astros on Sunday as a pinch hitter in the 10th inning, singling and subsequently scoring the go-ahead run.
Gordon's shoulder issues didn't hinder him for hitting successfully for Andrew Romine in the 10th, setting him up to eventually score what would turn out to be the winning run on Mitch Haniger's double. Gordon may be back in the lineup for Monday's series opener against the Athletics, although manager Scott Servais could opt to give him consecutive days off for the second time this month.
