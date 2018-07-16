Mariners' Dee Gordon: Multiple hits out of top of order

Gordon went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a loss to the Rockies on Sunday.

Gordon closed out the first half with yet another solid offensive performance, his fourth multi-hit effort in the last 10 games. The veteran speedster is slashing .283/.301/.346 across 382 plate appearances, numbers that are all below those of his stellar 2017 campaign in Miami. However, Gordon has been timelier with his hits during his first Seattle campaign, as he's just 11 RBI short of the 33 he compiled last season in 312 additional plate appearances.