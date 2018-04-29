Gordon (knee) went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a win over the Indians on Saturday.

Gordon was apparently no worse for wear following his early exit from Friday's game after a collision with the outfield wall. The electric leadoff man was deployed out of his usual top-of-the-order spot and continued setting the table effectively, even swiping his 10th bag of the season in the process. Given his performance Saturday, Gordon's fantasy owners appear to have no reason for concern with respect to the fitness of his knee.