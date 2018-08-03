Mariners' Dee Gordon: Not expected to miss much time

Gordon (ankle) avoided major injury and is not expected to miss an extended period of time, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Gordon will be reevaluated when he gets to the park prior to Friday's game. He was forced to leave Thursday's outing in the ninth inning after twisting his right ankle. Even though he will likely bypass a stint on the DL, there's a chance the Mariners will give him a couple days off to recover, so consider him day-to-day for the time being.