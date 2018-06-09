Mariners' Dee Gordon: Not in Saturday's lineup
Gordon is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gordon will receive a rare day off after going hitless in five at-bats during Friday's victory. In his place, Andrew Romine will make a start at second base and bat ninth in the order. Expect Gordon to be back in the starting nine for Sunday's series finale.
