Mariners' Dee Gordon: Not in Saturday's lineup

Gordon is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gordon will receive a rare day off after going hitless in five at-bats during Friday's victory. In his place, Andrew Romine will make a start at second base and bat ninth in the order. Expect Gordon to be back in the starting nine for Sunday's series finale.

