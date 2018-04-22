Mariners' Dee Gordon: Nursing sore foot
Gordon is receiving the day off for Sunday's series finale against the Rangers in part due to a sore foot, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The injury is considered minor and isn't expected to impact Gordon's availability for the upcoming week, so fantasy owners shouldn't be too concerned about the speedster's one-game absence. In fact, manager Scott Servais suggested that Gordon will be in uniform and could enter Sunday's contest off the bench, which adds credence to the notion that the foot injury isn't anything worrisome.
