Mariners' Dee Gordon: Pair of hits out of bottom of order

Gordon went 2-for-4 with a double in a win over the Orioles in Wednesday.

Gordon had opened September with an 0-for-10 tally across his first three games, a modest slump he snapped out of Wednesday with his third multi-hit effort over the last six contests. The veteran's on-base percentage (.293) leaves plenty to be desired and is largely responsible for his banishment to the bottom of the order, but his 24 extra-base hits (17 doubles, five triples, two home runs) and 30 stolen bases certainly afford him a degree of fantasy utility.