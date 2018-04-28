Mariners' Dee Gordon: Plans to play Saturday
Gordon expects to play against the Indians on Saturday after being removed from Friday's game for precautionary reasons with a minor knee issue, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Gordon's knee slightly buckled as he prepared to attempt a jumping catch on the warning track, leading him to collide with the wall. The 30-year-old briefly remained in the game before being removed an inning later, but appears slated to be ready for Saturday's game in Cleveland.
