Mariners' Dee Gordon: Pops game-winning homer
Gordon went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the A's.
Gordon's second homer of the season was a timely one, putting the Mariners up for good in the top of the 12th inning Wednesday. The speedster missed a couple of games over the weekend with a sore shoulder, but he's collected a hit in both games since returning to the lineup and is in the midst of a modest four-game hit streak. That said, he's slashing just .159/.213/.273 through 12 games this month.
More News
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Late scratch from starting nine•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Returns to lineup•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Makes pinch-hit appearance•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Hits bench with shoulder issue Sunday•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Slides down to ninth in order•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...