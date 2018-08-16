Mariners' Dee Gordon: Pops game-winning homer

Gordon went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the A's.

Gordon's second homer of the season was a timely one, putting the Mariners up for good in the top of the 12th inning Wednesday. The speedster missed a couple of games over the weekend with a sore shoulder, but he's collected a hit in both games since returning to the lineup and is in the midst of a modest four-game hit streak. That said, he's slashing just .159/.213/.273 through 12 games this month.