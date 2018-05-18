Mariners' Dee Gordon: Position switch confirmed for Friday
Gordon's positional switch from center field to second base is effective beginning with Friday's game against the Tigers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The 30-year-old has been putting in infield work over the last several days in anticipation of returning to the keystone, where he's already logged 502 major-league games. Gordon's positional shift comes as a result of Robinson Cano's finger injury and 80-game suspension, but manager Scott Servais sounded a confident tone regarding the likelihood of a seamless transition for the versatile veteran. "He's been an All-Star and won a Gold Glove. I don't know where you're going to do better than that," Servais said. "We just happen to have him on our roster and we'll take advantage of that. Dee is excited about it and ready to go."
