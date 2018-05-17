Gordon, who took grounders at second base for a second consecutive day before Wednesday's game, is expected to make the positional transition from center field sometime during the upcoming weekend series against the Tigers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The move is necessitated by Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension, with Gordon the natural candidate to fill in considering his multiple seasons of experience and Gold Glove at the position. The 30-year-old is expected to continue putting in infield work for the next couple of days in order to reacclimate to the speed of the ball off the bat. With Gordon heading to second base, Guillermo Heredia is expected to see the majority of playing time in center field.