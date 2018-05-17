Mariners' Dee Gordon: Positional transition set for weekend
Gordon, who took grounders at second base for a second consecutive day before Wednesday's game, is expected to make the positional transition from center field sometime during the upcoming weekend series against the Tigers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The move is necessitated by Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension, with Gordon the natural candidate to fill in considering his multiple seasons of experience and Gold Glove at the position. The 30-year-old is expected to continue putting in infield work for the next couple of days in order to reacclimate to the speed of the ball off the bat. With Gordon heading to second base, Guillermo Heredia is expected to see the majority of playing time in center field.
More News
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...