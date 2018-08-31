Mariners' Dee Gordon: Productive from bottom of order

Gordon went 2-for-4 with an RBI infield single in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

The veteran drew the start at shortstop with Jean Segura (shin) a late scratch. Gordon manged to hit safely for the seventh time in the last eight games, but he still sports just a .205 average (17-for-83) in August largely due to a 3-for-31 tally over his first eight contests of the month.