Mariners' Dee Gordon: Productive in loss
Gordon went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a 7-1 loss to the Astros on Wednesday.
Gordon was the only Mariners player with a multi-hit effort on a night when they were stymied by Gerrit Cole and a pair of relievers. The dynamic leadoff man has been as productive as advertised, having hit safely in all but one game this season and going a perfect 8-for-8 in the stolen base department.
