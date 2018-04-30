Gordon went 4-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Indians on Sunday.

Gordon wreaked havoc out of the leadoff spot all afternoon, an increasingly common occurrence during what has been an excellent start to his first Mariners season. The 30-year-old went 6-for-9 with a double, Sunday's RBI, a stolen base and four runs over the final two games of the series against the Indians, and his season line now sits at .309/.339/.400 over 118 plate appearances. Even though Gordon's BABIP is a bloated .371, it's worth noting that he posted figures of .383 and .354 in that category with the Marlins in 2015 and 2017 while logging well over 600 plate appearances in both seasons.