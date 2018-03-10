Gordon blasted a two-run home run and a solo shot over three at-bats in Friday's 10-7 Cactus League loss to the Giants.

Gordon first went deep off starter Jeff Samardzija in the third with Ian Miller aboard and followed it up with a solo shot off Sam Dyson in the fifth. The offseason acquisition is displaying unprecedented power this spring, considering he totaled just a pair of round trippers over 653 at-bats last season in Miami. While it's unlikely the increased pop carries over into the regular season, Gordon's rapid acclimation to his new center field spot and his overall play (.391 average over nine games) offer plenty of reason for optimism.