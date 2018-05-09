Gordon went 3-for-5 with a run scored and stolen base Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Dee Gordon continued his red-hot stretch of hitting Tuesday, recording his sixth multi-hit performance across his last nine starts. In that span, he has seen his average rise from .277 to .353 while also stealing six bases and scoring eight runs. He's produced exactly as expected, and his value is amplified by the fact that he remains eligible at second base.