Mariners' Dee Gordon: Receives day off Saturday
Gordon is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Gordon has started all but one game thus far in 2018, so this appears to just be a day of rest for the speedster. Guillermo Heredia takes over in center field as left-hander Tyler Skaggs is on the mound for the Angels.
