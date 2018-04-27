Gordon went 1-for-5 with an RBI triple and a run in a win over the Indians on Thursday. Gordon went from home to third in 10.86 seconds according to Greg Johns of MLB.com, the fastest time recorded by a Mariner since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

The dynamic leadoff man opened the scoring on the night in spectacular fashion with his three-bagger, which plated the returning Ryon Healy (ankle). Gordon had gone just 1-for-12 in the three games he'd played since missing last Sunday's series finale against the Rangers with a sore foot. Thursday's triple also served as his first of the season and sixth extra-base hit overall.