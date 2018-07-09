Mariners' Dee Gordon: Records two hits in lineup return

Gordon (back) went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Sunday in the Mariners' 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Gordon was back in the leadoff spot one day after the back injury confined him to the bench. Given that Gordon played the field all nine innings and turned in a quality showing at the plate, fantasy owners should have no reservations about keeping him active in the final week before the All-Star break.