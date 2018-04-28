Mariners' Dee Gordon: Removed for precautionary reasons Friday
Gordon exited Friday's game against the Indians for precautionary reasons following a collision with the outfield wall, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Gordon crashed into the fence in the sixth inning and remained in the game briefly before being replaced in the seventh by Austin Romine. The specification of it being a precautionary move is clearly a good sign, but the Mariners' center fielder should still be considered day-to-day for now.
