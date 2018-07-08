Mariners' Dee Gordon: Returns to action Sunday

Gordon (back) will bat leadoff and start at second base in Sunday's series finale against the Rockies.

Gordon left Friday's game due to a back injury and was held out Saturday as a precaution, but will return to his regular role for the series finale. The infielder opened the month of July on a five-game hitting streak, but owns just a .560 OPS since June 1.

