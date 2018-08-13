Mariners' Dee Gordon: Returns to lineup
Gordon (shoulder) is starting at second base and hitting eighth Monday against the A's, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Gordon has been cleared to rejoin the lineup after being withheld from the starting nine Sunday due to a shoulder issue. The speedster was able to collect a hit -- and eventually score the winning run -- in a pinch hit appearance in the 10th inning Sunday, so fantasy owners should feel safe deploying him this week. Gordon is off to a slow start to the second half of the season (.256/.293/.308), but he's still hitting .278/.300/.339 with 27 stolen bases through 107 games this season.
