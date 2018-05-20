Gordon went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.

The Mariners' new full-time second baseman was part of a four-run sixth, lacing a two-bagger to shallow right field that plated Ryon Healy and Mike Zunino. The 30-year-old had been mired in a 1-for-16 slump over the prior four games, but due to a scorching hot start to May, Gordon is still hitting .300 over 70 at-bats during the month.