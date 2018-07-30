Mariners' Dee Gordon: Ropes three more hits

Gordon went 3-for-5 with a run and a stolen base in the Mariners' 8-5 win over the Angels on Sunday.

Gordon is in a nice groove at the moment, as this marked his second three-hit effort in his last four games -- a span that's seen him also chip in three runs and steal three bases. He's now hitting .294/.312/.357 with 25 steals and one home run through 395 at-bats, keeping with his typical blueprint as a high-average hitter, capable of contributing a lot in terms of runs and steals, but adding very little in the power department.