Gordon (toe) went 0-for-7 with an RBI from a sacrifice fly and a walk in a doubleheader against the Tigers on Saturday.

Gordon had missed Thursday's series finale against the Blue Jays with a bruised toe, and then had seen his planned Friday return postponed due to weather. He could only muster a sacrifice fly in the first game of Saturday's twin bill, but he still sported an impressive .366 average over 43 May plate appearances heading into Sunday's action.

