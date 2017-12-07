Mariners' Dee Gordon: Shipped to Seattle

The Marlins agreed to trade Gordon to the Mariners on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The new ownership regime in Miami has begun shedding payroll, with Gordon being the first to be dumped. This would seem to create a logjam in the middle infield in Seattle, but these things always sort themselves out -- there could be another trade or perhaps Gordon will prepare for a role in the outfield. Gordon will be on the field close to every day and should once again be a great source of steals and batting average.