Mariners' Dee Gordon: Shipped to Seattle
The Marlins agreed to trade Gordon to the Mariners on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The new ownership regime in Miami has begun shedding payroll, with Gordon being the first to be dumped. This would seem to create a logjam in the middle infield in Seattle, but these things always sort themselves out -- there could be another trade or perhaps Gordon will prepare for a role in the outfield. Gordon will be on the field close to every day and should once again be a great source of steals and batting average.
More News
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...