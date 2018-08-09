Mariners' Dee Gordon: Slides down to ninth in order

Gordon will hit ninth and man second base against the Astros on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Manager Scott Servais will attempt to rejuvenate the club following seven losses in their last 10 games, shifting Mitch Haniger to the lead-off spot and dropping Gordon to the bottom of the order. In addition, Denard Span will bat second and Jean Segura is hitting out of the three-hole. It remains to be seen if this will be anything more than a short-term change, though Gordon is just 4-for-33 (.121 average) over his past eight games.