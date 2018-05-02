Gordon went 5-for-5 with a double and two steals in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

The 30-year-old continues to be a perfect leadoff hitter for the Mariners, as he now has nine hits over the past two games and is 11-for-14 with three steals and three runs scored over the last three. The two steals Tuesday gave him his AL-leading 12th in 14 attempts on the year, and he's currently boasting a .339/.367/.435 slash line -- all of which would mark career bests.