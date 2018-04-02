Gordon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Indians.

He'd already flashed a bit of unexpected power during spring training, launching three home runs over 59 plate appearances. Naturally, there wasn't much weight given to the mini-surge, considering it came during exhibition play. However, Sunday's 370-foot shot to right not only snapped a 2-2 deadlock, it also represented a third of his combined long-ball total over the last two seasons. It was a strong start to the season overall for Gordon during the opening series, as he went 4-for-12 with a walk and pair of runs in addition to Sunday's blast.