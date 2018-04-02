Mariners' Dee Gordon: Smacks go-ahead homer Sunday
Gordon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Indians.
He'd already flashed a bit of unexpected power during spring training, launching three home runs over 59 plate appearances. Naturally, there wasn't much weight given to the mini-surge, considering it came during exhibition play. However, Sunday's 370-foot shot to right not only snapped a 2-2 deadlock, it also represented a third of his combined long-ball total over the last two seasons. It was a strong start to the season overall for Gordon during the opening series, as he went 4-for-12 with a walk and pair of runs in addition to Sunday's blast.
More News
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Displays rare power Friday•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Adapting well to outfield•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Making early positive impressions•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: To bat leadoff in 2018•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Slated to play center field for Mariners•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Shipped to Seattle•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.