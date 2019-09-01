Mariners' Dee Gordon: Snaps out of slump in loss

Gordon went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday, snapping a 2-for-20 slump.

Gordon closed out August with only his second multi-hit effort of the month. The veteran's .274 average on the season is certainly respectable, but his .301 on-base percentage has plenty of room for improvement. Additionally, with 19 steals this season, Gordon is on pace for his lowest total in that category since recording 10 during a 38-game season with the Dodgers back in 2013.