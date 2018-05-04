Mariners' Dee Gordon: Stays hot against Oakland
Gordon went 3-for-4 with two runs and a pair of steals in Seattle's 4-1 victory over Oakland on Thursday.
Gordon has been nothing short of dynamic to start his first year with the Mariners and he's been scorching hot of late, as he's now bagged an absurd 16 hits in his last 23 at-bats to bring his average up to .355. He's continued to wreak his customary level of havoc on the basepaths, too, with the pair of steals on Thursday bringing his season total up to 14 on 16 attempts.
