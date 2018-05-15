Mariners' Dee Gordon: Taking grounders at second
Gordon is taking grounders at second base in anticipation of a possible position change, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gordon, who made the transition to center field this season when he was traded to the Mariners, could be switching back to second base after Robinson Cano (finger) was popped with an 80-game suspension for failing a drug test. This shouldn't really have an effect on his fantasy value, as he's already eligible at the keystone in most leagues thanks to his work there in 2017.
