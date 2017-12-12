Mariners' Dee Gordon: To bat leadoff in 2018

Manager Scott Servais said Gordon is expected to bat leadoff in 2018, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Jean Segura is expected to hit second with Gordon taking over atop the order, though obviously nothing is set in stone at this point. With the speedster batting leadoff, he should once again be a reliable source of steals, runs and batting average next season.

