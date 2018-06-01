Mariners' Dee Gordon: Triples in DL return

Gordon went 1-for-5 with a triple and a run in a win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, Gordon made a triumphant return by lacing a leadoff triple in the home half of the first. The speedster subsequently crossed the plate on Jean Segura's sacrifice fly, and the fact he legged out his second three-bagger of the season essentially corroborated the fitness of his previously injured toe. Gordon heads into June with a modest three-game hitting streak, and he appears ready to resume his role as a dynamic table-setter at the top of the order.