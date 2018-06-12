Mariners' Dee Gordon: Will still play second upon Cano's return

Gordon, who's been manning second base during Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension, is slated to continue logging regular playing time there upon the latter's mid-August return, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Kramer is essentially relaying the details of a conversation that general manager Jerry Dipoto had with ESPN.com in which he explained the reasoning behind such a strategy. Not only has Gordon handled himself well at a position that he'd already played 502 big-league games in prior to Cano's suspension, but the latter would also be ineligible for any postseason play under the terms of his ban. With the Mariners looking like one of the top five teams in baseball over the first two months-plus of the campaign, Dipoto emphasizes that the player that would man the keystone during a potential playoff run needs to continue receiving regular reps at the position, especially during the season's stretch run. "That could allow for a time-share, so to speak, where we keep everybody sharp," Dipoto said. "But we do know Dee is going to have to play second base as we come down the stretch. Because if we want to be in the postseason -- which we do -- then we know who our second baseman is going to be. And it's going to be Dee Gordon."